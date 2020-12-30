India has strength, capability to not let its land go into anyone’s hand: Defence Minister
New Delhi, Dec 30 (ANI): In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked about the expansionist goals of China. Defence Minister said, “If a country is expansionist and tries to occupy our land, then India has the strength, capability and power to not let its land go into anyone's hand, whether it is any country of the world.”