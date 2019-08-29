India is still fastest growing economy if compare growth globally: FM Sitharaman

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman reacted on slowdown in economy while interacting with mediapersons. She said that if compare economies and their growths globally, India is still is the fastest growing economy. She also added that when industries raise their issues Government recognizes that consumption will have to be given a boost and Government's consultation is with industries since the budget announcement. The Finance Minister also highlighted that public spending on infrastructure will continue to be like the way it was between 2014-19.