India to Start Vaccination with Russia's Sputnik V Covid Vaccine from Next Month: Envoy

Over 1.5-2 lakh doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be provided to India in the starting of May, DB Venkatesh Varma, Ambassador of India to Russia said. He added that the vaccine numbers will be subsequently increased over the next few months.

1.5-2 Lakh vaccine will be provided to India in early part of May. It will be increased by middle or later part of May. It will be increased to 5 million in June and so forward,” Venkatesh Varma said.

Earlier, Verma has said the production of the vaccine will start in India in May and it is likely to go upto 50 million doses a month. He had said that the first shipment will take place by the end of April and the production will be launched in May and it will slowly increase.

Verma also added that there are no plans to restrict travel between India and Russia in view of Covid.

In September 2020, Dr Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.

Later, it was enhanced to 125 million. “We are targeting to have the first batches imported by Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May,” A Dr Reddy’s spokesperson said.

Russia’s Sputnik V, the world’s first vaccine registered against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has been recommended for emergency use by experts in India, which is seeing a worrying spike in cases linked to the viral infection.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here