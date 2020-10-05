India stands out in terms of COVID response: National Health Authority

New Delhi, Oct 05 (ANI): National Health Authority, Deputy CEO Vipul Aggarwal while speaking to ANI said that India stands out in terms of its COVID response. Vipul said that for a developing country, the response is satisfactory. Vipul Aggarwal said, “India stands out in terms of its COVID response. Our fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world. Our hospitals are capable to handle cases. For a developing country, the response is satisfactory and we're trying to live up to expectations.”