India stands shoulder to shoulder with people of Nepal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a joint statement with his Nepal counterpart Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli in Kathmandu on Friday. PM Modi said, "I am visiting Nepal at a very special time, when elections have been successfully conducted here at federal, provincial and local levels. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal." Earlier, PM Modi and Nepal PM KP Oli laid the foundation stone of Arun 3- hydro power project in Kathmandu.