India stands on pillars of economic opportunity for all: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the economic opportunities that India provides in terms of infrastructure. Talking about Indian economic resurgence PM Modi said that a 'new India is rising'. Addressing at AIIB, Modi said, "A New India is rising. Now, India stands on the pillars of economic opportunity for all, knowledge economy, holistic development, and futuristic, resilient and digital infrastructure. We look forward for continuing engagements with our development partners including AIIB. In conclusion I hope that the interactions in this firm would be enriching for all."He added, "The Indian story of economic resurgence closely mirrors that of many other parts of Asia. It has become the main growth engine of the world. We are now living through what many have termed 'Asian Century'."