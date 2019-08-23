India stands with France on all aspects: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Friday informed about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with France President Emmanuel Macron. He briefed about meeting of both the dignitaries. He informed that during the meeting, PM Modi and President Macron discussed on several issues. Gokhale also informed that PM Modi assures the French President that India stands with France and on all aspects that France is pursuing. The Prime Minister also wished success to France for the G7 summit. "India stands with France on all aspects that France is pursuing and that we wish all the success to France in fulfilling its agenda for the G7 summit," said Gokhale.