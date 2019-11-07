India stands firm on terrorism, Kartarpur Corridor a matter of faith only: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on November 07 said that Kartarpur Corridor is a matter of faith only and India stands firm on terrorism issue with Pakistan. India's demand to Pakistan is very clear that it should take action against terrorism and in that demand India hasn't said Pakistan to open Kartarpur Corridor, the issue on which India-Pak talks have stuck is that Pak has to show India the action which it has taken on terrorism in its territory, Kumar added.