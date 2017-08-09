India-Sri Lanka Test series: 'Men in Blue' sweat out in practice session

After kissing the glory in second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, The Men in Blue looked all geared up to bag the series from Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Indian Team was seen practising in Sri Lanka's Pallekele for the third Test of the three-match series. Earlier, team India thrashed the team Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test in Colombo on Sunday, India have called in left-arm spinner Axar Patel in to its squad to replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. Jadeja was handed a one match suspension by ICC after he had accumulated six demerit points inside two-year time period.