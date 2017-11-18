India, Sri Lanka And Bangladesh to Lock Horns in T20I Tri-Series in March 2018

The three teams will face-off each other twice and then top two will qualify for the final. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be the sole venue for the tri-series.

New Delhi: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced dates for a T20I tri-series involving India and Bangladesh as other two teams. The tri-series will be played from Match 08 to March 20 next year.

The three teams will face-off each other twice and then top two will qualify for the final. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be the sole venue for the tri-series.

Virat Kohli Puts Out Video Message on Twitter Over Delhi’s Pollution Problem More

The tournament will be held as part of celebration of Sri Lanka’s 70 years of independence and the trophy is called the Nidahas Trophy.

“70 years is a long journey, and one that needs to be commemorated and celebrated. We are happy that our closest neighbours, who share more or less the same journey of independence are joining us in this celebration, which we believe will be a milestone and an augur of the great things to come in the annals of cricket,” said SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said that Sri Lanka is one of the closer friends to the board and thus it agreed to participate.

“We are privileged to be a part of Sri Lanka’s 70th year celebrations, there is no closer friend to the BCCI than Sri Lanka [and Bangladesh] and when Mr. Sumathipala first floated this invitation, there was almost instant agreement that the Indian Team would participate for this reason,” he added.