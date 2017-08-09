India in Sri Lanka: Axar Patel Included in India Squad For Pallekele Test

Axar Patel is currently with the India A team for a tri-series in South Africa and will now join the Indian team ahead of the final Test

Axar Patel has been called in as a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the 15-man Indian squad for the third and the final Test against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, reported ANI. The last game of the three-match series begins on August 12.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Tuesday named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the team for the 3rd Test, which starts from August 12, 2017, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI). Also Read- India in Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath to Miss Third Test Due to Back Injury

Earlier, Jadeja was suspended for the Pallekele Test against Sri Lanka after accumulating six demerit points over a 24 month period. During the third day’s play of the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Jadeja was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct which relates to “throwing a ball” in a “dangerous manner” during an international match.

If selected in the playing XI, Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner, will be making his Test debut. The spinners has represented India in 30 ODIs and seven T20Is. Also Read- Ravindra Jadeja Becomes No.1 Test Allrounder

Interestingly, India already had backup spinner in shape of Kuldeep Yadav in the squad. The spinner, however, did not feature in any of the two Tests.

Axar, who last played for India in the fifth ODI against New Zealand in Vizag on October 29, is currently with the India A team for a tri-series in South Africa. However, he will now join the Indian team ahead of the final Test.

Updated India Squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, M Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

Inputs ANI; edited by Aamir Salati