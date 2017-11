Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) Rain played spoilsport as the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka was called-off at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Earlier, lunch had been called early due to rain interrupting play, half an hour before the break.

India were reduced to 74/5 at lunch with batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (47 not out) at crease.

