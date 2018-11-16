India squad for Futsal U-20 meet announced

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Futsal association of India on Friday announced the squad for the Asociación Mundial de Futsal (AMF) Futsal U-20 Championships to be held in Valledupar, Columbia.

The championships will be a nine-day long event starting from November 18-26.

India has been paired with their South American hosts, Columbia, in Group B along with South Africa and Australia. Group A has Argentina, Catalonia, Morocco & Bolivia while Group C includes Paraguay, Brazil, Italy and US.

Squad:

Aman Pathania, Sanjay Chopel Bhutia, Boxer Pradhan, Ashwin Rai, Lalremtluanga, Lalruatsanga Chhakchhuak, Vanlalduhsaka Hangsing, Nripendra Venkatakrishnan, Muhammed Basith Hafeez, Allen Ritz, Manikandan Jaganathan, Kedarnath Vasudevan.

--IANS

gau/sed