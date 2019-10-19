India to spend $1.3 trillion on modern infrastructure: President Kovind in Philippines

President Ram Nath Kovind in Philippines's Manila stated both the countries, are committed to work closely to eliminate corruption. President Kovind also informed that in coming years India will spend about 1.3 trillion US dollars to develop next generation infrastructure. "Both Philippines and India are the fastest growing economy. Both are invested in new technologies, innovations and start-ups. Both are committed to inclusive growth, fighting corruption and bringing about transformative changes in people's lives," said President Kovind in Manila. He further added, "In the coming years, India will be spending about 1.3 trillion US dollars to develop next generation infrastructure from smart city, airports to expressways." President Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind is on a five-day state visit to Philippines. The visit has been organised at the invitation of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.