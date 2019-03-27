India has special connection with University of Zagreb: Prez Kovind in Croatia

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the students at the University of Zagreb on Wednesday. President Kovind hailed the Indology Department of Zagreb University by saying that it has made outstanding contribution to the study and promotion of Indian languages, philosophy, history and culture in Croatia. "We in India have special connection with this university, particularly with faculty of humanities and social sciences for hosting the department of Indology." "Studying India, our languages our traditions and our cultures you have truly brought our two countries together," he added. President Kovind arrived in Zagreb on March 25 on the first leg of his three-nation tour to Croatia, Bolivia and Chile.