New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Thursday gave its ex-post facto approval to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and South Korea on trade remedy cooperation.

Signed in July during the visit of the South Korean President to India, the MoU will promote cooperation between the two countries in areas like anti-dumping, subsidy and countervailing and safeguard measures.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

--IANS

rak/mr