India, South Korea would take up capacity building programme in Afghanistan: MEA

As South Korea and India held delegations level talks earlier today, Ministry of External Affairs said that discussions for tripartite cooperation with Afghanistan have taken place between the two countries. Preeti Saran, Secretary (East) of MEA in a briefing said, "At present the tripartite relation is under discussion stage. Discussions have taken place on capacity building programme that both India and Korea would like to take in Afghanistan, they're in discussion stage but there's seriousness on both sides to ensure that we do this, not just in Afghanistan but with other partners as well."