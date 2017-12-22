India-South Africa Test rubber named 'Freedom Series'

Johannesburg, Dec 22 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named next month's three-match Test series against India as "Freedom Series".

The tour, originally labelled as the Friendship Series was South Africa's way of reciprocating India's efforts in ending the country's sporting isolation in 1991.

"India had been among the principal opponents of apartheid. The Freedom Series was felt by both nations to be a more fitting name in recognition of South Africa's and India's shared history of winning freedom through non-violence, not to mention their shared love of cricket!" a CSA release stated.

A specially designed Freedom Series Trophy Podium will also commemorate the landmark series and will be unveiled in a special ceremony ahead of the opening Test, starting in Cape Town on January 5.

The other two Tests are scheduled to be played at Centurion (from January 13) and Johannesburg (from January 24).

