India, South Africa must work together for new era of shared growth: PM Modi

While addressing a gathering at India-South African Business Forum in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There is huge untapped potential in the India-South Africa partnership. We must work together for a new era of shared growth and prosperity for the benefit of our two countries and people". He further added, "We are delighted to be a part of the South Africa skills story through the recent launch of the Gandhi Mandela Skills Institute. This initiative seeks to empower the youth".