India soon to be world's 2nd largest economy, asserts Union Minister Piyush Goyal
New Delhi, Feb 02 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal, on Friday said that India has become the 'laboratory' for the world in terms of power and cleaner energy. The Union Minister was addressing the World Energy Council India. He pinned the day is not far when India would become the second largest economy in the world. He emphasised that India's condition would improve with the opportunities that it possesses.