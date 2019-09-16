India, Slovenia can scale up economic partnership together: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind who is in Slovenia on two-day-visit said that India and Slovenia are committed to expand bilateral ties and deepen the global partnership. He said, "Slovenia and India share historic ties based on close cultural affinities and shared democratic values. President Pahor and I held wide ranging discussions today. We committed to further expand our bilateral ties and deepen our global partnership." He further added, "We are impressed by the technological advances made by Slovenia. We also deeply appreciate that Slovenia has carved a name for itself in the international arena and has proudly preserved its language and culture. Your country is a pioneer in conserving environment and forest. Given your strengths and India's transformative growth, there is much that we can do together to scale-up our economic partnership." This is the first ever visit by any Indian President to Slovenia after it gained Independence in 1991. President Kovind is on a three-nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia.