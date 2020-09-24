India slams Qureshi's remarks at CICA meet, says Pakistan continuing its spurious narrative

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for misusing another forum by "continuing its spurious narrative" and said Islamabad has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs.

In its right to reply during virtual CICA Special Ministerial Meeting on Thursday, India said Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities in India.

In response to remarks by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, India advised the neighbouring country to cease its sponsorship and overt and covert support to terrorism against India.

"Unfortunately, Pakistan has misused another forum by continuing its spurious narrative about India. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs," India said in its right to reply.

New Delhi also said that Pakistan's remarks today constitute gross interference in India's internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity which is inconsistent with the CICA Declaration on the Principles Guiding Relations between the CICA Member States of September 1999.

"Pakistan is the global epicentre of terrorism and continues to be the source of terrorist activities in India. We advise Pakistan to cease its sponsorship and overt and covert support to terrorism against India. This will enable the two countries to engage and address issues bilaterally rather than distract this important forum from its agenda," India said in its reply.

Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. (ANI)

