India slams Pakistan at UNHRC for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

Speaking at the 38th session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Indian diplomat, Mini Devi Kumam, said that they have rejected Pakistan's continued reference to the fallacious and motivated report which India has out-rightly rejected. She added that the real problem in Jammu and Kashmir is cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Mini further asserted that it is ironical that a State whose foundation was laid on religious fundamentalism speaks about communal disharmony and religious intolerance.