India slams Pakistan at UNHRC over fabricated narratives against India

First Secretary of Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Geneva, Senthil Kumar slammed Pakistan at The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over fabricated narratives against India. He said, "We deplore repeated misuse of the Council by Pakistan with fabricated narratives against India. We will advice Pakistan to look into its own cases of hatred, discrimination and intolerance committed against ethnic minorities in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh. Any rhetoric by Pakistan will not divert international attention from Pakistan's persecution and elimination of religious and ethnic minorities- be it the Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadiyas and Hindus." Speaking on Pakistan's objection on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, Senthil Kumar said, "Our decision in Jammu and Kashmir is within our sovereign right and is an internal matter of India. As asserted earlier, Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and shall continue to be an integral pet of India. Pakistan's nefarious designs will never succeed because the people of India are united in their determination to preserve our territorial integrity along with our core values of democracy, tolerance and unity in diversity."