India Slams Pak for Raising Kashmir at UN Human Rights Council

India on Monday, 15 June, slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

"“It’s unfortunate that Pakistan continues to maintain its track record of misuse of the Human Rights Council and its mechanism. It’s a matter of serious concern that Pakistan being the only country in South Asia of effecting a state-sponsored genocide would have the audacity to accuse others of it.”" - Senthil Kumar, the First Secretary of India’s Permanent Mission reported ANI

#WATCH: India exercises its right of reply in response to statement made by Pakistan, at 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council; Senthil Kumar,1st Secretary at Permanent Mission of India, Geneva says, "Systematic misuse of blasphemy in Pak has terrorized minorities in Pakistan". pic.twitter.com/IEhaN4lN80 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Senthil Kumar, the First Secretary of India's Permanent Mission, called out Islamabad for misusing the rights forum and told Pakistan to look at the country’s own human rights situation, before extending unsolicited advice to another, reported ANI.

He also stated that Pakistan’s Balochistan has a well-known history of enforced disappearances, state violence, forced mass displacement, extrajudicial killings, army operations, torture camps, detention centres, and military camps.

He also called Pakistan a country that has ‘emerged out of religious fundamentalism and bloodshed and its history rigged with assassinations, coups and puppets running.’

He even highlighted the abuse and persecution faced by the minority communities in Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

