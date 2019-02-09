India slams Imran Khan for remarks on minorities

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The government on Saturday hit back at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his remarks about minorities in India and suggested that Islamabad could do well to focus on its domestic challenges rather than trying to divert attention.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister's remarks are an egregious insult to all citizens of India. He has yet again demonstrated his lack of understanding about India's secular polity and ethos. He overlooks the obvious fact that adherents of all faiths choose to live under the democratic polity and the progressive Constitution of India," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

India's attack came after media reports quoted Khan as saying that his government would not allow minorities to be treated like second class citizens like minorities in India.

Kumar said India has eminent leaders of all faiths who occupy its highest constitutional and official positions.

"In contrast, Pakistani citizens of non-Islamic faith are barred from occupying high constitutional offices. The minorities are often turned away from government bodies like the Economic Advisory Council of their Prime Minister, even in 'naya Pakistan'," Kumar said.

"Pakistan would do well to focus on its domestic challenges and improve conditions of its citizens rather than try and divert attention," he added.

The official spokesperson said the Pakistan Prime Minister's latest attempts to play with minority sentiment in India will be rejected by the people of this country.

