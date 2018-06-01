India, Singapore sign eight agreements

Singapore, June 1 (IANS) India and Singapore on Friday signed eight agreements, including on defence and economic cooperation, following a bilateral summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong here.

A joint statement was issued following on the conclusion of second review of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) between the two countries.

India and Singapore signed the CECA in 2005. Singapore is the first country with which India signed such an agreement.

An implementation agreement was signed between Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships, submarines and naval aircraft, including ship-borne Aviation assets, visits

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) of the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SINGCERT), the cyber security agency of Singapore on cooperation in the area of cyber security was extended.

Another MoU was signed between between the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) of Singapore on cooperation to combat illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.

An MoU was signed between the Indian Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the Public Service Division of Singapore on cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration.

A fourth MoU was signed between the Department of Economic Affairs of the Indian Ministry of Finance and the Monetary Authority of Singapore on the constitution of a joint working group (JWG) on fintech between India and Singapore.

A fifth MoU was signed between the NITI Aayog of India and the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE) on cooperation in the field of planning.

A separate agreement was also signed on mutual recognition on nursing.

Modi arrived here on Wednesday on the third and final leg of his five-day tour of southeast Asia.

