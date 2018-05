India signs 7 MoUs with Myanmar

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi witnessed signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Myanmar's Nay Pyi Taw on Friday. India and Myanmar signed seven Memorandums of Understandings (MOUs) These were an MOU on Agreement on land Border crossing, MOU on Restoration and preservation of earthquake Damaged pagodas in Bagan, MOU on assistance to the joint ceasefire Monitoring Committee, MOU on training of Myanmar foreign service officer, MOU on setting up industrial Training Center (ITC) at Monywa, MOU on ITC at Thaton and Exchange of letter on extending a maintenance contract for ITC Myingyan. EAM Swaraj's visit was a part of the ongoing high-level interaction between the governments of India and Myanmar.