India has shown its capacity to fight terror: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu interacted with members of Indian community in Paraguay. He emphasised the new dynamism in diaspora policy and outreach that ensures a greater connect between India and Indians abroad. Talking about the talk over terrorism with international community, Naidu said, "We don't want any kind of support to fight terror in India. We're capable. We've shown our capacity recently. When they attacked CRPF and killed 40 people, response was given. IAF not attacked military Pakistan, didn't harm a single citizen and precisely hit the target."