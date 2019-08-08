India should've broken bilateral relations with Pakistan long ago: Sanjay Raut
Dismissing any repercussion of Pakistan downgrading bilateral relations with India, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it should've been New Delhi which needed to initiate the breaking the diplomatic relations with Islamabad. Raut added that India should kick out all the officials of Pakistan High Commission in the national capital. Raut further said that India calls Pakistan a terror factory but the former has its ambassador sitting in that factory.