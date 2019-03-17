India shining bright at Special Olympics World Games with over 60 medal

The ongoing Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 saw India bag over 60 medals, including 22 Gold and 26 Silver medals. The tournament encourages specially-abled talented youth to take active part in sports training. The Indian Badminton coach Dhiraj Sawant said, "It is a very different experience, my players are almost like family. Each one is different, with different ability levels, and you have to understand each one closely, give them specific training. And surprisingly, you learn a lot from them too. I learned the sign language from them, for many in this team can't hear or speak." Over 7,000 athletes from more than 170 countries are participating in the Special Olympics World Games 2019 which began on March 14 and is slated to end on March 21.