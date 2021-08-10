As India Shines at Tokyo Olympics, PM Modi Asks MPs at BJP Parliamentary Meet to Encourage Sports

With India’s haul of seven medals, including a gold at Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the last BJP Parliamentary meeting on Tuesday morning asked all MPs to encourage sports and sports related activities in their constituency for at least three months on a Mission mode.

The PM also asked the MPs to felicitate all the medal winners and also those who participated in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 so that it encourages several others to take up sports as a profession in the future.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur made a detailed presentation on India’s road to Olympics and how it was able to win medals at the recently concluded games. Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about how the Indian sportspersons prepared for the Tokyo games and why it was a matter of pride for each and every individual of the country.

The meeting that took place amid the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament was attended by senior party leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ashwini Vaishnaw among others at the Parliamentary library building. BJP national president JP Nadda along with ministers Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan were also present in the meeting.

PM Modi, who has attended all the party meetings during the Monsoon Session, had raised with the BJP MPs several issues from productivity in Parliament to Covid management to ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate the Independence Day this year.

