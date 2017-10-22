India shine at Balkan Boxing Championship

Sofia, Oct 22 (IANS) India claimed eight medals, including four gold, in the Balkan International Boxing Championship here to emerge as the most successful country in the fray.

The week-long tournament saw India's top 10 youth women's boxers compete with 49 others from 13 countries.

Netu (48 kg) began the gold medal charge, outclassing Emi-Mari Todorova of Bulgaria 5-0 while Shashi (57 kg) got the better of Italian Giordana Sorrentino for the country's second gold.

In the 54 kg summit clash, the referee stopped the contest in the second round two against Biancamaria Tessari of Italy to hand Sakshi the third gold.

Neha Yadav (+81 kg) beat Adrienne Juhasz of Hungary 3-2 for the fourth gold medal.

Ankushita (64 kg), however, lost out to Rebecca Nicolo of Italy to settle for the silver.

Joy Kumari (51 kg), Anupama (+81 kg) and Sapna (75 kg) narrowly tumbled out in the semi-final rounds to pick up a bronze each.

--IANS

ajb/mr