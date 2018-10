President Ram Nath Kovind attended India reception event in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. While addressing the gathering, he said, "I am extremely happy to meet everyone in Tajikistan. As the President of Inida, this is my first visit to Tajikistan. India has an important and special relationship with Tajikistan". President Kovind reached Tajikistan on October 07. He is on a three-day visit to the Central Asian nation.