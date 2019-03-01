India shares much with OIC members including dark days of colonialism: EAM Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed at Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conclave as the Guest of Honour. While delivering her speech, EAM Swaraj said, "OIC members constitute 1/4th of the United Nations and almost a quarter of humanity. India shares much with you, many of us have shared dark days of colonialism. Many of us saw the light of freedom and ray of hope at the same time, we have stood together in solidarity in our quest for dignity and equality".