India all set to play final ODI against Kiwis

Kanpur [Uttar Pradesh], October 29 (ANI): Virat kohli-led Team India will play their third and final One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand here at the Green Park stadium on Sunday, to clinch the 1-1 levelled series.

The hosts equaled the series with a 6-wicket win at Pune, with the help of half-centuries coming from Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik.

Earlier, the Black Caps, led by Kane Williamson, defeated India by six-wickets in the first ODI match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The luck, however, lies in favour of India as they have never lost any of the five ODI series, played against New Zealand on home ground.

The team blue have an excellent home record has they have won eight of the last nine bilateral series here, with their only loss coming against South Africa in 2015-16 season when they lost to 2-3to them.

The squads for third ODI are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor,

George Worker and Ish Sodhi.

