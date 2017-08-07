India set to participate in the FIBA Asia Cup basketball

Beirut, Aug 7 (IANS) India's mens basketball team is all set to participate in the International Basketball Federation, FIBA Asia Cup, starting here on Tuesday.

The team will be captained by power forward Amjyot Singh Gill and will see the timely return of the seasoned Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who has made a speedy recovery from an injury he sustained at the BRICS Games in June.

He is joined by several star players like Amritpal Singh, who have consistently performed for India at the international level, and Satnam Singh, the first Indian to be drafted in the NBA, who is currently with the Texas Legends in the NBA G-League (previously D-League).

The rest of the team comprises Rikin Pethani and Aravind Annadurai, guards Talwinderjit Singh, Anil Kumar Gowda, Rajvir Singh and Baladhaneshwar, and forwards Prasanna Sivakumar and Muin Bek Hafeez.

The team will be coached by Baskar Sappaniambalam and Padipurakkal Joseph Sebastian.

