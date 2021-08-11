India set to attend regional meet on Afghanistan on Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) India is likely to attend a regional conclave in Doha on Thursday that will discuss ways to contain the massive spike violence in Afghanistan and push the stalled peace process, people familiar with the developments said.

Qatar is hosting the conclave in the face of the Taliban making sweeping territorial gains across the war-torn country.

The invitation to India was extended by the Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, during his visit to the national capital last week, the people cited above said.

Al-Qahtani, the Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, visited India ostensibly to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan.

He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and J P Singh, the Joint Secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Apart from India, the regional meet is likely to be attended by Turkey and Indonesia.

Qatar's capital Doha has been the venue for the intra-Afghan peace talks and the Gulf country has emerged as a crucial player in facilitating the Afghan peace process.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

India has been engaged with a number of stakeholders and leading powers on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

It has also been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in the country, including those from the minority communities, for a prosperous and safe future. PTI MPB RT RT