India set 231-run target for Sri Lanka

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 104 as India set a target of 231 for Sri Lanka to win the opening Test on the final day at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

Kohli brought up his 18th Test century in style by smashing Suranga Lakmal for a six and immediately declared the hosts' second innings at 352/8.

Tailender Mohammed Shami was giving him company at the other end on 12. For Sri Lanka, Lakmal (3/93) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief scores: India 172 & 352/8 dec. (Virat Kohli 104 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 94, Lokesh Rahul 79; Suranga Lakmal 3/93) vs Sri Lanka 294.

