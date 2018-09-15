India-Serbia are on path of economic reforms: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic released commemorative stamps on Nikola Tesla and Swami Vivekananda. Present at the event, Naidu said, "India-Serbia are on path of economic reforms to realise goal of socio-economic development of our people. India as one of the fastest growing major economies in world, presents opportunities for win-win partnership between Serbian and Indian entrepreneurs". He further added, "I thanked President Vucic for Serbia's unilateral decision to waive visa for short visits by Indians travelling to Serbia. India has also extended e-Visa facility to Serbian nationals. Our initiatives would further promote tourism and greater people-to-people contact".