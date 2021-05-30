India Sent Mehul Choksi Deportation Docs to Dominica: Antiguan PM

India has sent the deportation forms for Mehul Choksi, the fugitive businessman implicated in the Punjab National Bank loan fraud, to Dominica, where he is presently residing.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi have been charged with fraud in connection with the Rs 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam.

According to an NDTV report, officials from CBI and ED agencies, which are working on the investigation, indicated that the case files have been sent to Dominica.

Choksi has been seeking sanctuary in the Caribbean country after being caught in his attempt to abscond to Cuba from Antigua. He had been living in Antigua as a citizen since 2018.

The foreign ministry is collaborating with the Dominican and Antiguan administrations on the case.

Also Read: Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Seen in Police Custody in New Photo

"“My understanding is that the Indian government has sent some documentation from the courts in India to confirm that Mr Choksi is indeed a fugitive, and my understanding is that the documentation will be utilised in the court hearing next Wednesday.”" - Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua, told Antigua News Room

The Prime Minister further evinced that the Indian government is working towards the repatriation of Choksi to India, in order to ensure that he undergoes the legal proceedings for his alleged felony.

Choksi, who had been traced in Dominica earlier this week, will not be accepted by the Caribbean nation, Browne had remarked, adding that he should be immediately deported to India.

Dominica's accusation alleging that the fugitive entered the country illegally has made the case much more simple, an official told NDTV. The official further suggested that the allegations against Indian agencies over their supposed hand in Choksi's movement are groundless.

Also Read: Dominican Court Puts Restraint on Moving Choksi Till Further Order

Prime Minister Browne, on Sunday, 30 May, stated that he has requested the court to consider Dominica's direct deportation of Choksi to India in order to aid in his detention, in the interests of state co-operation.

Story continues

Browne added that if the felon is evicted to Antigua, he will continue to be protected by the legal and Constitutional benefits of his citizenship.

Mehul Choksi's deportation has been deferred by the Antiguan judiciary, after his legal counsel asserted that the defendant cannot be sent back to India, him no longer being a citizen of the nation.

(With inputs from NDTV)

Also Read: PNB Scam-Accused Mehul Choksi Goes Missing in Antigua, Says Lawyer

. Read more on India by The Quint.India Sent Mehul Choksi Deportation Docs to Dominica: Antiguan PMGround Report: Cyclone ‘Yaas’ Destroyed Homes & Livelihood of Many . Read more on India by The Quint.