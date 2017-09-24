India sends relief material to Bangladesh for Rohingya refugees

In an initiative to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, India on Sunday loaded approximately 21,000 units of relief material on the INS Gharial to help its neighbouring nation evolve from the ongoing crisis. India plans to send a total of 62,000 units weighing 900 tons.The packages are being loaded at Kakinada Deep Water Port and will be sent to Chittagong, Bangladesh.The ship is likely to depart from Kakinada on September 25 and will reach Chittagong by September 28.