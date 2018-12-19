India sees South Korea as indispensable partner in its Act East Policy: EAM Swaraj

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation between India and South Korea with her South Korea counterpart Kang Kyung-wha. After EAM Swaraj's meeting with her South Korea counterpart, in a press briefing she informed that India has committed to South Korea and it sees the latter as an indispensible partner in its Act East Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific. "India's Act East policy and ROK's new Southern policy create natural synergy for strengthening and creating new avenues for our cooperation," she further added. Swaraj also discussed the issue of Energy and said, "Two large energy consumers of Asia, closer consultations between the two serves mutual interest in securing predictable energy supplies at stable prices. We also extended an invitation to South Korea to join the International Solar Alliance." Kang Kyung-wha arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit at the invitation of EAM Sushma Swaraj to co-chair the 9th India-ROK Joint Commission Meeting.