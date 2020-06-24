India sees highest single-day spike of 15,968 Covid-19 cases,; death toll at 14,476

New Delhi, June 24: India on Wednesday recorded 15,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 4,56,183, according to the Union health ministry's update. The toll rose to 14,476 with 465 new deaths.

Positive cases in India stand at 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases, 258685 cured/discharged/migrated and 14476 deaths.

With 1,39,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Delhi (66,602) and Tamil Nadu (64,603).

Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu with 66,602 confirmed novel coronavirus cases. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the National Capital has reported 2,301 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 39,313 patients have recovered.

India has tested 73,52,911 samples tested till 23 June. 2,15,195 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 92,37,640 people and claimed 4,76,911 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 46 lakh people across the world have recovered.

