India seeks help from the United States in extraditing SFJ's activists

National Investigation Agency has now sought information on the activists associated with the Sikh For Justice organization. NIA has sought aid from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, and Sweden. This in connection with the investigation of NIA in the Sikhs For Justice and Khalistani conspirators. India has issued a mutual legal assistance request to the United States of America for investigation in the matter of Sikhs For Justice Referendum 2020. MEA has also commented on the same, and while the NIA has stated that the onus is not really on farmers' protest, the agency suspects that foreign funds are being released in the name of the farmers.