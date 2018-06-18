India to seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said that Centre wants to provide petrol and diesel to people in reasonable price. He added that Government of India will seek responsible crude oil pricing from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to ensure oil prices remain within common man's reach. The OPEC countries are going to meet in Vienna. "The OPEC countries are going to meet in Vienna. India is also going to be a part of it. We will put our points forward. We'll seek responsible crude oil pricing from OPEC and we will ensure that oil prices remain within common man's reach," said Pradhan.