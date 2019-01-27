India seeing how Communist govt of Kerala is disrespecting Kerala's culture: PM Modi on Sabarimala issue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding day of the State Convention of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha at Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur, on Sunday. The rally was attended by over 3 lakh people. Addressing the controversial topic of Sabarimala Temple, PM Modi said, "The issue of the Sabarimala Temple has caught the attention of the entire nation. The people of India are seeing the manner in which the Communist Government of Kerala is disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture." He further added, "Let me tell you, neither the Congress nor Communists have any concern for women empowerment. If they did, they would not be opposing NDA's efforts to end Triple Talaq. India has had many women CM, but has even one of them been a Communist leader?"