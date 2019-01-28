India Clinch ODI Series With 7 Wicket Victory Over New Zealand

India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets in the third ODI to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ross Taylor top-scored for the hosts with a 106-ball 93, while Tom Latham hit a 64-ball 51.

For India, Rohit Sharma (62) and skipper Virat Kohli (60) were the two top-scorers and Mohammad Shami was named Man of The Match for his haul of 3/41.

India rode on another all-round show to thrash New Zealand by seven wickets in the third ODI at the Bay Oval on Monday and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match rubber.

This is India’s first ODI series win in New Zealand in a decade. The Men-in-Blue last achieved the feat under Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2009.

It was a complete team effort after the bowlers shot New Zealand out for 243 in 49 overs with all-rounder Hardik Pandya (2/45 in 10 overs) making his presence felt with the ball as well as on the field. Pandya was playing his first match after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted.

India’s Hardik Pandya during the third one day international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand, Monday, January 28, 2019. More

The chase was a cakewalk with skipper Kohli (60 off 74 balls) and his deputy Rohit Sharma (62 off 77 balls) adding 113 runs for the second wicket to set up the victory in only 43 overs.

With the pitch on the slower side, the two fluent stroke-players had to keep it slower than usual but even that didn't come in the way of another comprehensive performance.

Once Shikhar Dhawan (28, 6x4) was dismissed– caught in the slips off Trent Boult– Rohit, who till then went slow, finally opened up. He signalled his intentions with a straight six off Mitchell Santner. Kohli, at the other end, punched Lockie Ferguson through the point and then hit Ish Sodhi for two boundaries. The first was a top spinner that was pulled in the mid-wicket region while the next was a wrong 'un on the fifth stump which he cut for another boundary.

Rohit, who has treated Ferguson with a lot of disdain, than hit a front-foot pull off the bowler for his second six. His skipper also got a six off Ferguson even though he was not in complete control as the ball flew off the top edge.

Rohit, who now has 39 half-centuries, was stumped off Santner’s bowling, when he tried to go for an ugly hoick. His innings had three boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli, who now has 49 half-centuries in ODIs, also hit six fours apart from the the six off Ferguson.

Just when a 40th ODI ton was looking imminent, Kohli's uppish drive off Boult failed to clear Henry Nicholls at extra cover.

However, Dinesh Karthik (38, 38 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (40, 42 balls) did their cause no harm with an unbroken 77-run stand for the fourth wicket to steer the team home.

India’s Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthick leave the field after the third one day international between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Tauranga, New Zealand, Monday, January 28, 2019. More

