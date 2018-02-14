India seal historic series win, top spot in ICC ODI rankings

The Men in Blue on Tuesday wrapped up the fifth One Day International (ODI) against the Proteas by 73 runs, to register their first bilateral series win in South Africa. The Indian team also climbed up to the number one spot in the MFR ICC ODI Team Rankings. Being sent in to bat, India posted 274 for seven in their 50 overs. The Virat Kohli-led side started the series on the front foot, winning the first three matches with comprehensive wins in Durban, Centurion and Cape Town.