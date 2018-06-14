India score 347/6 at stumps on Day 1

Bengaluru, June 14 (IANS) Afghanistan bounced back with some brilliant bowling in the last session as India scored 347/6 at stumps on the opening day of the one-off Test here on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya (10) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7) remained unbeaten when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

For Afghanistan, Yamin Ahmadzai scalped two wickets while Wafadar, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took one wicket each.

Brief scores: India: 347/6 (Murali Vijay 105, Shikhar Dhawan 107; Yamin Ahmadzai 2/32) against Afghanistan at stumps on Day 1.

